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0313battery by diane5812
Photo 5100

0313battery

Took the day off so Bill and I could reconnect after his month in AZ. But first, I had to have my management company come and replace my smoke detector battery. They aren't happy that I can't reach in myself. Why put it in the peak to begin with?
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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Dorothy ace
That is pretty stupid.
March 16th, 2026  
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