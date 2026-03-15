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0315shoveling by diane5812
Photo 5102

0315shoveling

Bill shoveling the foot of snow we got so far off my deck. No boots. Church cancelled
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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Dorothy ace
No boots needed in Arizona! Glad he got home before the storm.
March 16th, 2026  
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