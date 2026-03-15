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Photo 5102
0315shoveling
Bill shoveling the foot of snow we got so far off my deck. No boots. Church cancelled
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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Dorothy
ace
No boots needed in Arizona! Glad he got home before the storm.
March 16th, 2026
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