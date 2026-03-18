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0318temperature by diane5812
Photo 5105

0318temperature


Flu or a really really bad cold? I feel like death warmed over
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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