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Photo 5106
0319sun
After being sick all week, it finally warmed up (and stopped snowing) enough to get me out of the house. Bill and I went to Lebanon Hills to sit in the sun. Must be cabin fever.
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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