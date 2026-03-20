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Photo 5107
0320Annie
I'm taking care of my furry niece while her family is in San Diego for spring break. I'm not sure who is taking whom for a walk.
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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Dorothy
ace
Like my great niece who was here last weekend!
March 21st, 2026
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