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0320Annie by diane5812
Photo 5107

0320Annie

I'm taking care of my furry niece while her family is in San Diego for spring break. I'm not sure who is taking whom for a walk.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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Dorothy ace
Like my great niece who was here last weekend!
March 21st, 2026  
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