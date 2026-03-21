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0321walk by diane5812
Photo 5108

0321walk

Early morning walk for Annie. The sun is in full force. 77 degrees later in the day, today. Unreal, considering we were dealing with a foot of snow and a blizzard less than a week ago.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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Dorothy ace
83° here, but it took 3 days in the 70’s to melt our few inches!
March 21st, 2026  
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