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0322bed by diane5812
Photo 5109

0322bed

I made the bed before I left for church. This is how I found it when I got home. Oh, Annie…… (the top sheet is to keep all her fur off my comforter).
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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GaryW ace
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March 23rd, 2026  
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