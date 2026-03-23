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0323walk by diane5812
Photo 5110

0323walk

It's kind of spooky, and cold (27 degrees), walking Annie at 4:45 am.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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