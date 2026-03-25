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0325byeeeeeeeeee by diane5812
Photo 5112

0325byeeeeeeeeee

Annie's family came to pick her up around 9:30 pm. I know they missed her!
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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