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0326cleaning by diane5812
Photo 5113

0326cleaning

Not much to take a picture of today because I spent the day cleaning all of Annie's fur and washing everything she came in contact with along with the dirt that's accummulated since I've been sick.
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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