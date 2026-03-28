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Photo 5114
0327florida
I didn't take this pic. Looks like the grandsons are having a good spring break in Florida. The oldest one lost 2 teeth! Hope the tooth fairy can find him on vacation.
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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