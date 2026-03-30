Previous
0330taxes by diane5812
Photo 5117

0330taxes

Kind of late this year. My annual "picking up my taxes" picture. This the first one I can remember that I didn't need any coat! Not to get too excited, though. Snow predicted on Thursday and Saturday. Of course, it will be Easter weekend. :(
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1401% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact