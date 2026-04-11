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0411homes by diane5812
Photo 5129

0411homes

Brother and I went to look at 5 one level living homes on the Parade of Homes.
11th April 2026 11th Apr 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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