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0412football by diane5812
Photo 5130

0412football

Add flag football to hockey and lacrosse. Grandson threw an interception. :( But it's fun to be at the Vikings training center.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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