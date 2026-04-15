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0415deck by diane5812
Photo 5133

0415deck

Started my least favorite spring chore - scrubbing the mold off the deck. Since I don't have access to a hose it's a laborious project hauling buckets of water.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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