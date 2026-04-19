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Photo 5137
0419football
So close! Stepped out of bounds at the endzone. But he made a touchdown earlier. I think Bill and I won the grandparent award this weekend, going to 3 of his sporting events!
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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GaryW
ace
Good for you and Bill!
April 20th, 2026
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