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0422larsons by diane5812
Photo 5140

0422larsons

Bill and I must be an official couple. We had a casual dinner with Tim and Andrea. It's been a longgggg time since I did things as a couple with other couples.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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Dorothy ace
Certainly sounds like it to me. 😉
April 23rd, 2026  
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