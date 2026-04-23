Previous
0423graduation by diane5812
Photo 5141

0423graduation

6 months ago, my son-in-law, Lieutenant Sean moved his family from Auburn AL to Rhode Island to attend Surface Warfare Officers Department Head School. Today was graduation day! And tomorrow they move to Jacksonville FL! Navy life is not easy.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1408% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Oh Diane was a lovely family picture! Congratulations to your son in law.
April 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact