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0424encore by diane5812
Photo 5142

0424encore

My niece's next-to-last last high school performance - this one in the spring variety show. Choir concert upcoming.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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