Previous
Next
0427Sara by diane5812
Photo 5145

0427Sara

Then and Now:Happy birthday to
this beauty, inside and out. Your first birthday in a dress my mother made for a college friend's baby, who then mailed it back so you would have a connection to the grandmother who didn't live long enough to meet you.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1409% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact