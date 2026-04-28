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0428bill by diane5812
Photo 5146

0428bill

Bill had a procedure done today. Had to be at the center at 5am! So far things look good. Have to wait for test results.
28th April 2026 28th Apr 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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