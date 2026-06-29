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0629finances by diane5812
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0629finances

We finally looked at our joint finances as we think about a future together. We have been putting this off for awhile.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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