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0630fatigue by diane5812
Photo 5208

0630fatigue

IF I take a nap in the afternoon, it's in the recliner when I unintentially nod off. I am sleeping in bed this afternoon with my lavender filled Hastings, AFTER I took a nap in the recliner. Yikes. I have no idea why I am so tired.
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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