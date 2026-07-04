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0704parade by diane5812
Photo 5212

0704parade

4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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Diane Marie
Watched the Hastings parade with Bill's son and granddaughter. Lots of candy!

Earlier in the morning I accidentallly backed in to Bill's truck with my car. Enough damage to make me sick. I didn't want that picture to be commemmorated here.
July 6th, 2026  
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