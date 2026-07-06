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0706heart by diane5812
Photo 5214

0706heart

Went to the Japanese Gardens at Normandale Community College. Actually got another "heart" picture to add to our collection.
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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