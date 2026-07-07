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0707estimate by diane5812
Photo 5215

0707estimate

Anyone want to guess what the estimate was?
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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