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0708music by diane5812
Photo 5216

0708music

The very popular Rockin' Hollywoods night at Wednesday Music in the park. 7,000+ shows and 54 years later! They are starting to show their age but they are always the biggest draw of the summer.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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