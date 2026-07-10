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0710hot by diane5812
Photo 5218

0710hot

Hot town, summer in the city! The Lovin' Spoonful
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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