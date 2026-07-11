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0711coffee by diane5812
Photo 5219

0711coffee

Lovely coffee spread at my sister-in-law's house this am. We had to go inside after awhile - too hot and humid at 9:30 am!
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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