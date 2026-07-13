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0713carpet by diane5812
Photo 5221

0713carpet

It's not even my job. And it certainly isn't how I want to start the work week but if I don't get the carpet cleaner out to work on the coffee or whatever someone spilled yesterday at church, no one will. Sigh.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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Dorothy ace
Jack of all trades!😔
July 13th, 2026  
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