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0714rental by diane5812
Photo 5222

0714rental

My big a** rental for the next couple weeks. I told them I didn't need something so big but it's all they had available. Barely fits in my garage!!
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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