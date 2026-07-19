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0719bill by diane5812
Photo 5227

0719bill

I watch my honey's livestream when he is preaching at his little country part-time church (during my church service - I know, I'm bad). Anyway, I thought the banner behind him created a picture I couldn't help but screen shot.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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