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0720toes by diane5812
Photo 5228

0720toes

The newest device to supposedly help me with my plantar fasciitis. More to come!
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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