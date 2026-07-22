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0722slantboard by diane5812
Photo 5230

0722slantboard

My foot is feeling pretty good lately. Not sure what to attribute it to but I did borrow my brother's slant board and use it 3 times a day.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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