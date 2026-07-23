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0723turkeys by diane5812
Photo 5231

0723turkeys


15 visitors at work today. Couldn't get them all in one photo.
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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