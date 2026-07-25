0725hill house

Another really hot day, this time in a house from 1902 with no AC. Took a tour of the James J. Hill House, built by the railroad magnate for his wife and 10 children. Big (36,000 square feet, I think) but I wasn't as impressed as I am by the Glensheen Mansion, which I was a docent for at the very beginning .They can't clean the outside because it has a veneer of soft sandstone. It is dirtier looking than other houses built the same way because they got the sandstone from a different biome out east. Reacts differently to everything it is exposed to.