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0725hill house by diane5812
Photo 5233

0725hill house

Another really hot day, this time in a house from 1902 with no AC. Took a tour of the James J. Hill House, built by the railroad magnate for his wife and 10 children. Big (36,000 square feet, I think) but I wasn't as impressed as I am by the Glensheen Mansion, which I was a docent for at the very beginning .They can't clean the outside because it has a veneer of soft sandstone. It is dirtier looking than other houses built the same way because they got the sandstone from a different biome out east. Reacts differently to everything it is exposed to.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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