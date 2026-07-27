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Photo 5235
0727humid
82 at 6 am. Plus the humidity. Ugh.
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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365
Taken
27th July 2026 6:46am
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🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Ugh!! Stay cool!
July 28th, 2026
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