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0727humid by diane5812
Photo 5235

0727humid

82 at 6 am. Plus the humidity. Ugh.
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Ugh!! Stay cool!
July 28th, 2026  
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