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Photo 5239
0731fish
Bill and I went to a hole in the wall diner in Vermillion for their Friday fish fry. Was ok but won't go back.
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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