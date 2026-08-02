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0802pond by diane5812
Photo 5241

0802pond

This used to be a big pond that had ducks and hosted ice skating in the winter. It's been my picture of the day many times. This is the state it is in since the humungous data center was built on the property. Coincidence? I don't think so.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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