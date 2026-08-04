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Photo 5243
0804friends
Annual visit and lunch with friends who moved to Indianapolis - this time with Bill so they can get to know him.
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
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