Photo 455
Palm Cove
I love the view whilst on a recent holiday but also the reflection of the palms in the sand.
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
Diane
@dianeburns
I sporadically take photo's now days.
Islandgirl
ace
Love the tree shadows and shoreline!
November 1st, 2025
