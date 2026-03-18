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Autumn morning by dianeburns
Photo 457

Autumn morning

18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Diane

@dianeburns
I sporadically take photo's now days.
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gloria jones ace
Awesome light
March 17th, 2026  
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