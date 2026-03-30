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Autumn colour by dianeburns
Photo 458

Autumn colour

Just looked out the window and saw the last of a beautifully colourful Autumn sunset tonight.
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Diane

@dianeburns
I sporadically take photo's now days.
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