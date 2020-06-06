Eyeing the next poor tree

We have lots of birds at our place, most are pretty well behaved, not so the Sulphur Crested Cockatoos.

They reek havoc on my mature Lemon Scented gums either side of my driveway, as well as other trees, stripping all the new branches/leaves all the time.

I have been known to run outside when I hear their raucous screeches and clap my hands while running and yelling, trying to move them on.

Sometimes this works, while other times they look down on me with disdain, not moving an inch.

It is a constant battle between myself, my husband and them haha

