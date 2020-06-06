Previous
Eyeing the next poor tree by dianeburns
129 / 365

Eyeing the next poor tree

We have lots of birds at our place, most are pretty well behaved, not so the Sulphur Crested Cockatoos.
They reek havoc on my mature Lemon Scented gums either side of my driveway, as well as other trees, stripping all the new branches/leaves all the time.
I have been known to run outside when I hear their raucous screeches and clap my hands while running and yelling, trying to move them on.
Sometimes this works, while other times they look down on me with disdain, not moving an inch.
It is a constant battle between myself, my husband and them haha
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Diane

ace
@dianeburns
Hi, I live in Teesdale, Australia, on 5 acres, I love hearing the birds and not much else. I'm happily married with four great grown...
Valerie Chesney ace
Oh, Yes, This is such a great capture Diane & he is smiling at you....
cheeky cocky...
June 6th, 2020  
