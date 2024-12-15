Previous
Next
IMG_8329 by dianefalconer
339 / 365

IMG_8329

Dave. Elephant pants!
15th December 2024 15th Dec 24

Diane

@dianefalconer
Photography enthusiast. Moved up to Sony a7iii fullframe and love it! Lots to learn! Do landscape, nature, travel, macro, family photography. ...
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact