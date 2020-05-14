Previous
DSC_0984 Sand Hill Crane by dianegoeldner
DSC_0984 Sand Hill Crane

Our cat, Gracie, took a chance at stalking the local Sand Hill Cranes. With a flourish this Sand Hill Crane made clear who was boss. Gracie slinked back home.
Diane Goeldner

@dianegoeldner
I’m a transplant to Sarasota Florida. Love it here. Originally from Long Island, NY.
