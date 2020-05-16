Previous
IMG_3475 A shadow on the wall in the morning
IMG_3475 A shadow on the wall in the morning

Walked into the kitchen this morning - put the coffee on to perk & turned around to find a shadow on the wall - called my husband to join me for a shadow picture. You just never know when a photo op will come up.
16th May 2020 16th May 20

Diane Goeldner

@dianegoeldner
I’m a transplant to Sarasota Florida. Love it here. Originally from Long Island, NY.
