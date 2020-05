DSC_1160 The 11 month old FLUFFY.

We adopted Fluffy from a litter of kittens offered by a family member. She grew to be a Maine Coon Mix & is still growing. She is a love - will probably grow to be a whole lot more to love. We also have her sister, we named her Gracie, she was the "runt of the litter". Gracie is a little cat with a lot of energy. They have certainly filled our retirement home in Sarasota Florida with entertainment, love, & a lot of purrrrs. Never can have too many purrs from any of us.