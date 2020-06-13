Previous
Next
DSC_1241 Way too Hot by dianegoeldner
17 / 365

DSC_1241 Way too Hot

Real feel temps over 100 in Florida
13th June 2020 13th Jun 20

Diane Goeldner

@dianegoeldner
I’m a transplant to Sarasota Florida. Love it here. Originally from Long Island, NY.
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise