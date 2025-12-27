Next
Hello... it's me by dianemaclaine
Hello... it's me

A selfie to start off with.
I'm looking forward to sharing photos throughout 2026.
27th December 2025

Diane Maclaine

@dianemaclaine
Author, Designer, and Amateur Photographer
